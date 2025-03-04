IFP Advisors Inc Sells 372 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $45,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,675.68. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,925. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 260.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

