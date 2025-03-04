IFP Advisors Inc Sells 600 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJUL. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

