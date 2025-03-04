IFP Advisors Inc Sells 674 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

