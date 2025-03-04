IFP Advisors Inc Sells 959 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
