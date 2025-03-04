IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

