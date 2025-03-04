Innoviva (INVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $92.59 million for the quarter.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Innoviva to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innoviva stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $21.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

