Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.29 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 18.88 ($0.24). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 6,580 shares changing hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.39. The company has a market capitalization of £16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspiration Healthcare Group

In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Neil Campbell sold 200,000 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,832.38). Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

