Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $709.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0731 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.