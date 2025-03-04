Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and traded as high as $33.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 35,542 shares changing hands.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $398.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.