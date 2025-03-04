Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,707% compared to the typical volume of 423 call options.
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $932.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix
In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $49,399.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,773.92. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 218,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 45,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 340,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
