Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $291,024.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,706.85. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,229,380.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,616.95. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

