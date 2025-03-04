Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,534,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,754,000 after buying an additional 220,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 576,801 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after buying an additional 846,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

