iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $77,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of USIG opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $52.94.
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
