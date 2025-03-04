iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and traded as high as $83.56. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 8,568 shares changing hands.

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,508.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6,392.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 46,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

