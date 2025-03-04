iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 313.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,847,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,255,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,782,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,789,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,485,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $101.87.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

