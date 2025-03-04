Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $22.11. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 144 shares traded.
Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.
