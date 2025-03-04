JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 99,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $727.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

