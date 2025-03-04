JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.99 and a 200 day moving average of $237.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

