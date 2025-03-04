JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.67. The firm has a market cap of $727.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

