JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period.

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

