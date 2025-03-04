JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,169 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the average volume of 1,633 put options.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

