JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,169 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the average volume of 1,633 put options.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.9 %
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
