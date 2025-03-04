JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,169 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the average volume of 1,633 put options.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

