Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KPTI

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.