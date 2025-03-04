Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
KPTI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on KPTI
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.