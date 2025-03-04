Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.51. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 90,224 shares.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $512,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

