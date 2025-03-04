Leerink Partnrs Estimates AnaptysBio FY2029 Earnings

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The business had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $445.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $24,050,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,212,000. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after buying an additional 438,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $5,481,000.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $86,065.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

