Leerink Partnrs Estimates Kura Oncology FY2026 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share.

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

