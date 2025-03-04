Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Schrödinger FY2029 Earnings

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schrödinger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 45.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

