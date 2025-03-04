Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for NAMS Earnings

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

NAMS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %

NAMS stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,711,902.20. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 404,927 shares of company stock worth $10,390,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

