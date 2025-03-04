Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $221,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. The trade was a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $324.51 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $405.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

