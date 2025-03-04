Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Lowered by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

