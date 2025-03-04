Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

