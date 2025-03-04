LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 13,910 shares traded.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

