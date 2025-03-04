Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

