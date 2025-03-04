Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,919.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,815.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,691.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

