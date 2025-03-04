MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as low as $14.06. MEG Energy shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 255,416 shares trading hands.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.
MEG Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.