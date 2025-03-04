MIRM FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,570,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,481,000 after acquiring an additional 101,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,102 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $438,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,662.40. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $85,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,782.30. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,897,920 over the last three months. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.