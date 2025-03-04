MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

