MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
