Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE:MOS opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.