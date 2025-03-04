MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 951.69 ($12.09) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($12.07). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.03), with a volume of 56,546 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 953.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 992.80.
MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS INTERNATIONAL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.42%.
In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 6,090 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.07), for a total value of £57,855 ($73,522.68). 56.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.
