MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MSG Entertainment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

MSG Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.05.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

MSG Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

