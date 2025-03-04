MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MTU Aero Engines to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

