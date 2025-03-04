Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUTGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 838.09 ($10.65) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($10.99). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 859 ($10.92), with a volume of 166,348 shares trading hands.

Murray Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.26. The company has a market capitalization of £857.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Peter Tait bought 5,000 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,287.46). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murray Income Trust

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

Further Reading

