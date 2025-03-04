Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 838.09 ($10.65) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($10.99). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 859 ($10.92), with a volume of 166,348 shares trading hands.
Murray Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.26. The company has a market capitalization of £857.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.80.
Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.
Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust
About Murray Income Trust
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.