New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,800 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,440,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Shoe Carnival

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In other Shoe Carnival news, Chairman Wayne J. Weaver purchased 285,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,173,529 shares in the company, valued at $141,524,368.39. This represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.