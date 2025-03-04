New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,036.40. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,699 shares of company stock worth $8,628,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

