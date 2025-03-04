New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $21,476,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 787,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 281,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $6,911,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised AST SpaceMobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

