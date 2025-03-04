New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,555,000 after acquiring an additional 220,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 4,013.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $24,771,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,217,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth $12,991,000.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $823,232.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $72,883.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,888.42. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

