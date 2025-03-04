New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,800. This trade represents a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,452.50. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,042 shares of company stock worth $2,814,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.