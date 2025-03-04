New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $855,000 Stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of JANX stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,264.26. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,515. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.