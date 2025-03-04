New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $868,000 Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 93.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.