New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $915,000 Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 32.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in QuantumScape by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $607,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,092,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,204.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,216 shares of company stock worth $3,327,157. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

