New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGN. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.40 to $8.90 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZGN opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

